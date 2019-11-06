RAW Superstar wants Booker T to come back for a 'dream match'

Booker T now works as a host for WWE Backstage on FS1

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently asked his Twitter followers to hit him with questions on WWE, UFC, or Boxing on WWE Backstage. RAW Superstar Shelton Benjamin responded to the tweet and asked Booker for a one-on-one match.

Booker T's illustrious career

Booker T was one of the biggest Superstars in WCW in the early 2000s. He won a total of five WCW World titles, which included a stint as WCW Champion in WWE. At WrestleMania 19, Booker T wrestled Triple H in a World title match but failed to bag the belt. It would be around three years before he would win the title. Soon after Booker T became King of the Ring in 2006, he won the World title from Rey Mysterio, now labeling himself as King Booker. He left WWE in 2007 and debuted in Impact Wrestling. Booker T came back to WWE in 2011 and participated in the Royal Rumble match. He later took on announcing duties on SmackDown. Presently, Booker T is the host of WWE Backstage on FS1, alongside former RAW announcer Renee Young. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, and went in again earlier this year, as a part of Harlem Heat.

Benjamin wants to face Booker T

Benjamin was recently drafted to Monday Night RAW, after a stint on SmackDown Live. When Benjamin noticed Booker T's tweet regarding fan questions for WWE Backstage, he asked the Hall of Famer what would it take for him to come back for a match. Benjamin added a hashtag to the tweet, dubbing the contest as a 'dream match'. Check out Benjamin's response to Booker T's tweet below:

@BookerT5x what’s it gonna take to get you back in the ring so I can have a 1 on 1 match with you. #Dreammatch https://t.co/Rw84r2l7dD — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) November 5, 2019

