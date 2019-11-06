Dio Maddin comments after Brock Lesnar's attack on WWE RAW

Maddin confronts Lesnar

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar wreaked havoc this week on Monday Night RAW in his quest to locate and destroy Rey Mysterio, and one of his victims was RAW announcer Dio Maddin. Maddin later took to Twitter to comment on Lesnar's attack, and posted an amusing tweet hinting that he's fine after receiving an F5 on the announce table.

Lesnar puts down Velasquez

Lesnar is one of the most destructive forces in WWE history. The Beast was recently challenged by none other than former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez for the WWE title at Crown Jewel. Velasquez had beaten Lesnar to a pulp around a decade ago in UFC, and was determined to do the same again, this time in WWE. Things didn't go as planned at WWE Crown Jewel, and Lesnar defeated Velasquez to retain his WWE title.

Dio steps up to The Beast

Lesnar then set his sights on Mysterio, who had brought in Velasquez in the first place. On last night's RAW, Lesnar manhandled WWE backstage crew members while searching for Mysterio. Later, Lesnar and Paul Heyman confronted the WWE RAW announce team and this prompted former NXT Superstar Maddin to step up to The Beast. Maddin is currently one of the three lead announcers on Monday Night RAW. Lesnar didn't take this too kindly and launched an attack on Maddin. He delivered a thunderous F5 to Maddin on the announce table. This was followed by Mysterio appearing out of nowhere and attacking Lesnar with a pipe.

Maddin later posted a tweet, commenting on Lesnar's attack on RAW. He later posted another tweet, indicating that he's still alive after being on the receiving end of Lesnar's F5. Check out the tweets below:

Mama didn’t raise no punk.



She might have raised a dummy. But not a punk. pic.twitter.com/b1xIeAYFpN — Dio Maddin | Brennan Williams (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) November 5, 2019

