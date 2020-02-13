Becky Lynch says The Rock's daughter shouldn't use a popular finisher

The Rock and Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently had a chat with TMZ during the WrestleMania 37 press conference in Inglewood, CA.

"The Man" had some advice for Simone Johnson, The Rock's daughter, who just bagged a contract with WWE.

Lynch also joked about possibly facing Simone in a WWE ring somewhere down the line. She said that she'll be holding on to the belt five years from now.

She also acknowledged the fact that Simone has some big shoes to fill, with her dad being regarded as one of the greatest Superstars in the history of this business.

Lynch also advised Simone to not use The Rock's popular finisher, The People's Elbow, and went on to explain why.

"You know what, no. I think maybe there will be a chance for it, but I think it'll be good for her to try and make her own way. Don't rely on the past, don't rely on what got other people over. Try to make something new for yourself. I think there's merit in that. I would like her to be seen as the athlete and performer that she is on her own right, and not have her constantly compared to her dad."

Simone is a fourth generation wrestler who comes from a family which boasts one of the most powerful lineages in wrestling history.

It would be interesting to see how her career turns out in the next few years, and whether Lynch will be there at the top when Simone is ready to make the jump to the main roster.