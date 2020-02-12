John Cena posts hilarious reaction to his WWE return

John Cena

As previously reported, WWE veteran John Cena is all set to make a return on the February 28, 2020 edition of SmackDown Live.

The news was broken on tonight's episode of WWE Backstage, and it has left the fans wondering whether this could possibly lead to Cena wrestling a match at the upcoming WrestleMania 36 PPV.

Soon after the announcement was made, Cena posted a hilarious tweet reacting to his WWE return. The 16-time World Champion posted a picture featuring an upcoming movie named "The Invisible Man". The movie is based on the classic sci-fi novel written by legendary writer H.G. Wells.

Cena thanked WWE for letting him return to the Blue show to promote the movie, which according to Cena is "a project nearly 20 years in the making".

This was a reference to Cena's famous catchphrase, "You can't see me", which turned into an incredibly popular meme years ago.

It should be noted that Cena isn't mentioned anywhere in the IMDb cast list for the movie, so it's more than likely he used the picture to crack the joke.

Thank you to @WWE for allowing me the opportunity to come to #Smackdown @WWEonFOX to promote a project nearly 20 years in the making. #InvisibleMan 🖐😁 https://t.co/vN3FcK8RN2 pic.twitter.com/OWqhxUPyB6 — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 12, 2020

Also read: 6-time Champion says he was mistaken for Braun Strowman's son

Speculation is running rampant on social media among Cena's fans, with many hoping that he appears at The Show of Shows.

Advertisement

Cena didn't wrestle a match at last year's WrestleMania, but was involved in a segment with Elias that saw Cena bringing back his "Doctor of Thugonomics" avatar.