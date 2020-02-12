John Cena to return to WWE on upcoming SmackDown episode

A 16-Time World Champion will make a long-awaited return

WWE Superstar John Cena will make his long-awaited return to the company at the end of February.

As per an announcement on WWE Backstage, the former world champion will return on February 28 for SmackDown in Cena's hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

Cena has not made an appearance on WWE television since the RAW Reunion on July 22, 2019, where he had a rap battle with The Usos.

2019 was also the last time Cena wrestled for the company, losing to Finn Balor in a fatal four way match on the January 14th episode of Raw.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cena mentioned that he would be available for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida and that he would be there if Vince McMahon needed him.

Cena's return opens a variety of possibilities for WrestleMania and could see the Cenation Leader compete in a singles match at the Show of Shows for the first time since his brief encounter with The Undertaker in New Orleans.

Cena was a full-time performer for WWE until 2016 when he began advancing his Hollywood career, landing roles in Bumblebee, Blockers, Fast & Furious 9 and a variety of film and TV projects.