6-time Champion says he was mistaken for Braun Strowman's son

Braun Strowman

WWE Superstars Elias, Braun Strowman, and Drake Maverick recently sat down and gorged on tacos, while discussing a bunch of interesting topics in regards to their careers.

When Elias asked the duo whether they stumbled upon an interesting situation in the past, Maverick responded with a hilarious story.

"I remember once walking into the gym, and the woman goes, 'Yup, you and your son have a good day!' I'm older than him!"

You can check out the entire segment in the clip below:

Also read: Charlotte Flair on whether Becky Lynch is jealous of her

Strowman and Maverick are incredibly close in real life. The duo regularly posts pictures together on their social media handles. The two Superstars, along with fellow Superstar EC3, have been spotted hanging out on several occasions

Fans might be aware of Maverick's wedding last year, which saw R-Truth crashing the ceremony and fleeing the spot with Maverick's WWE 24/7 title.

Many aren't aware of the fact that Strowman was a groomsman in the wedding. Interestingly, WWE hasn't acknowledged this bond on TV, but it would certainly make for some intriguing and hilarious angles if the promotion decides to highlight their friendship on weekly television.