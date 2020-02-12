Charlotte Flair on whether Becky Lynch is jealous of her

Charlotte and Lynch backstage

The 2020 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair recently sat down with Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor on The Herd, and discussed a wide variety of topics.

Among other things, Flair talked about her relationship with WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. In a light-hearted bit, Flair said that #1 doesn't talk about #2, and laughed.

She then stated that even though Lynch is the Champion right now, Charlotte is a Champion no matter if there's a title on her shoulder or not.

When Cowherd asked Flair if she thinks "The Man" is jealous of her, the former Women's Champion had a detailed and interesting response.

"I needed The Man to be The Queen, and she needed The Queen to be The Man. I don't want to use the word 'jealousy' because there is such a competitive nature to both of us. I want to be the best, she wants to be the best, and that's very important to have in this business because once you're at that point where, 'OK, I don't want to be on top anymore...' If you don't want to be on top then you're in the wrong place."

It's not exactly a secret that Charlotte and Lynch are good friends in real life. The duo spent a considerable amount of time in NXT before making their way to the main roster along with Sasha Banks in 2015.

Charlotte has been the cornerstone of the Women's division ever since, while it took some time for Lynch to bag the spotlight and become arguably the most popular Superstar in WWE last year.