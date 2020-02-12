Roman Reigns reacts to John Cena calling Brock Lesnar "best performer ever"

Reigns, Cena, and Lesnar

WWE veteran John Cena had recently made some interesting comments in regards to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and said that The Beast is the best in-ring performer he has ever seen.

Cena went on to heap praise on Lesnar for his performance in the 2020 Royal Rumble match.

Following the WrestleMania 37 press conference that was held earlier today at SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, Roman Reigns spoke with the media and reacted to Cena's praise for Lesnar.

Interestingly, it seems that The Big Dog is in agreement with what the 16-time World Champion said about Lesnar.

"When you work with Brock Lesnar, when you're in the ring with Brock Lesnar, it puts you... it jumps you multiple levels. My life changed in 2015, WrestleMania 31. It hadn't been the same. So, I mean, got a lot of love or Brock, he's a great performer. A lot of people heard the statements that John Cena made about him... I'm not sure if he was wrong, you know what I mean?"

#WWE Superstar Roman Reigns talks about working with Brock Lesnar over the years. He said John Cena might not be wrong when he called Lesnar “one of the best in-ring performers.” pic.twitter.com/YZoQ4GiClH — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) February 11, 2020

Also read: Viral video shows wrestler diving from the 2nd floor of a mall during match

Fans might remember that Reigns and Lesnar have collided in the main event of WrestleMania on two separate occasions, with the first one being at WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

The match saw Seth Rollins cashing in his Money In The Bank contract during the closing moments, and stealing the victory to the utter shock of the WWE Universe.