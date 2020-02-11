Viral video shows wrestler diving from the 2nd floor of a mall during match

Moments before the dive

In a video that's been making the rounds on the internet lately, an independent wrestler launched himself on his opponents, from the second floor of a shopping mall. The spot took place at the Espalande Mall in Kenner, LA. As can be seen in this viral clip below, PJ Hawx of Wildkat Wrestling dived on three wrestlers from the mall's second floor. The video quickly spread throughout social media in a matter of hours, and was later picked up by ESPN SportsCenter's official Twitter handle. Check out the clip below:

Currently, the viral clip is already way past half a million views on Twitter, and is slowly approaching the one million mark. Although incredibly dangerous, the spot is bound to help Hawx get some much-needed exposure and a bunch of bookings in the near future.

Back in the late 90s, ECW was infamous for allowing wrestlers to execute high spots like the one highlighted above. After the company's demise, these spots became normality when it came to several independent promotions, especially the ones that featured hardcore matches. This spot managed to gain instant virality though, due to the wrestler actually making the jump from the second floor of the mall, all the way down to the ring.