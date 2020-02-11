WWE RAW Superstar reveals what he doesn't want to hear from Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon

WWE RAW Superstar Murphy recently sat down with Mirror Sport's Scott Felstead for an exclusive and discussed several aspects of his career.

Murphy opened up on getting feedback from WWE's higher-ups, including Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman, and revealed what he doesn't want to hear from them.

"Vince has always been awesome, everything he's told me, I've taken on board.

"I'm my own biggest critic, so I don't want to hear the things I did good, I want to hear the things that I did bad, because I can only get better by improving on the things I did bad, or not so well, so I'm more interested in hearing those things and that's what they [Vince and Paul] are providing me with."

Murphy has come a long way in WWE. He has won the Cruiserweight Championship on one occasion, and is currently one of the most promising talents on WWE's flagship show, Monday Night RAW.

Murphy was revealed as the fourth member of Seth Rollins' faction on the January 13, 2020 episode of RAW.

Murphy and Rollins bagged the RAW Tag Team titles on next week's show by defeating The Viking Raiders.