Paige reveals AEW announcer auditioned for WWE Backstage but didn't get the job

WWE Backstage panelist and former WWE Divas Champion Paige recently sat down with Lilian Garcia on her "Chasing Glory" podcast.

Paige discussed a bunch of topics in regards to WWE Backstage, and revealed who else auditioned for the FS1 show.

"They were auditioning different people to do [WWE Backstage]. It was, like, super fun and we had Booker there and Christian. And there were a couple of other people, but they didn't get it. I think it was like Tazz maybe and [Corey] Graves. Yeah, but Graves had a podcast that's doing really great."

As Paige said, Corey Graves is doing pretty well with his own podcast named "After The Bell", that features WWE Superstars and other personalities on a weekly basis.

On the other hand, although Taz didn't get the WWE Backstage gig, he went on to bag a job at All Elite Wrestling. The former SmackDown announcer made an appearance as a guest announcer on the October 22nd edition of AEW Dark.

He later made his AEW Dynamite debut on the January 1, 2020 edition of the TNT show, filling in for Tony Schiavone.

A couple of weeks later, Taz was officially signed to an AEW contract.