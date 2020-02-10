Carmella is heartbroken over losing friendship with 5-time Champion

Carmella

WWE Superstar and the #1 contender for Bayley's SmackDown Live Women's title, Carmella recently posted a photo album on her official Instagram handle, highlighting her friendship with the Champion.

On last week's edition of SmackDown Live, Carmella won a #1 contender's match to bag an opportunity for Bayley's title. Carmella didn't get to celebrate her win for long though, as the Champion surprised her from behind and left her laying, to a chorus of boos.

Carmella's heartfelt Instagram post showcased several pictures that prove how close both women used to be once. She wrote in the caption that it's crazy what this industry does to friendships, and stated that it breaks her heart knowing what Bayley has turned into.

Also read: Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore shows off incredible body transformation [Video]

Carmella has won the SmackDown Live Women's title on one occasion. She won the first-ever Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match at the namesake PPV in 2017, and cashed in the briefcase on Charlotte Flair to win her first and only Women's title, a year later.

Mere days before losing her friendship with Bayley, Carmella talked about how her pairing with R-Truth abruptly came to an end, and that she misses the former US Champion. A Championship victory could be exactly the thing Carmella needs at this point in time to lift her spirits up.

Do you think Carmella will manage to defeat Bayley and become 2-time SmackDown Live Women's Champion? Sound off!