Becky Lynch says two WWE Hall of Famers were her favorite wrestlers growing up

Lynch as a kid, and as WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion

WWE Superstar and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently joined Digital Trends Live at CES 2020 and discussed a string of topics in regards to her WWE career. Lynch opened up on watching pro-wrestling as a kid, and revealed that two WWE Hall of Famers were her favorite wrestlers when she was growing up.

"When I was a little kid, I know they say you can't have both, but The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan."

Lynch further stated that she was a huge fan of Mick Foley when she was a teenager, and especially liked the way he talked while delivering promos.

Hogan is regarded by many as possibly the biggest Superstar in the history of WWE, and all of Pro-Wrestling. At one point, Hogan and Warrior were two of the most over stars in WWE. They collided in the main event of WrestleMania 6 in a "Champion vs Champion" match, with Warrior coming out victorious and holding both the WWE title and the Intercontinental title at the same time.

Lynch and Hogan have crossed paths in the past. The two were seen sharing the screen together in the trailer of WWE 2K20.