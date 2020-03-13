Becky Lynch sends warning to Shayna Baszler ahead of WWE WrestleMania 36

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler is set for WrestleMania 36

Becky Lynch has warned her current on-screen WWE rival, Shayna Baszler, that performing on Monday Night RAW is “a whole new kettle of fish” compared to NXT.

Last week’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view ended with Baszler eliminating all five of her opponents to win the RAW Women’s Championship #1 contender Elimination Chamber match, meaning she is now set to challenge for Lynch’s title at WrestleMania 36.

Speaking to TV Insider’s Scott Fishman, Lynch explained how Baszler was the person who introduced Ronda Rousey to wrestling and gave her opinion that the two-time NXT Women’s Champion is a “different animal” to her former UFC colleague.

The RAW Women’s Champion added that Baszler, who joined WWE in 2017 after an 11-year MMA career, will have to adjust to life on the company’s flagship show after spending the last two-and-a-half years in NXT.

“We also haven’t seen what she can truly do on RAW. We’ve seen it on NXT. It’s a whole new kettle of fish up on RAW.”

Lynch went on to say that Rousey was an “anomaly” when she joined WWE due to her background and pedigree as a worldwide star, while Baszler had more to prove after she swapped the octagon for the squared circle.

“We all knew what she [Rousey] was capable of. Shayna is a little less well-known, but I think in that realm she had a lot more to prove.”

WrestleMania 36: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is unknown whether the five matches that have been announced for WrestleMania 36, including Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler, will go ahead as planned.

Advertisement

Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue has the full details on WWE’s alternative options for WrestleMania if the show cannot be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.