Becky Lynch shares an adorable photo with her baby daughter 

Becky Lynch has been away from WWE television since May, when she announced that she would be taking a break from the world of wrestling to become a mother for the first time.

As Becky Lynch departed for her new adventure, she relinquished the RAW Women's Championship to Asuka, who had won the Money in the Bank contract the previous night.

Becky Lynch has shared occasional updates on social media but mostly stepped back from using her platforms. In December 2020, the star shared a photo of herself and her fiance Seth Rollins holding onto the hands of their newborn baby, announcing her arrival and name, Roux.

Becky Lynch has recently uploaded a photo of herself and Baby Roux. In the adorable snap, Lynch is holding her baby daughter. MMA star Conor McGregor and the clothing brand Roots of Fight are tagged, as Lynch is wearing a piece from their collaboration clothing collection.

In the caption, Becky Lynch also adds that all profits from the collection will go towards supporting Crumlin, the Irish children's health foundation.

Becky Lynch in WWE

After rising the ranks in NXT as one of the Four Horsewomen, Becky Lynch moved to the main roster of WWE alongside Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, in an era dubbed the Women's Revolution.

Lynch initially had a varied time on the main roster. She was the inaugural WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, but often went overlooked compared to some of her roster-mates.

These feelings came to a head in the summer of 2018, when a frustrated Becky Lynch took out her frustrations on her former best friend Charlotte Flair, and The Man was born.

After winning the 2019 Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch challenged the then-RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to a title match at WrestleMania 35. Later down the line, the then-SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was added to the match, and it became a Triple Threat. Together, the three women headlined WrestleMania, making this the first female main event in history.

After winning the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships at WrestleMania, Becky Lynch dropped the former to Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank.

However, she managed to retain the RAW Women's Championship for over a year and relinquished the title to Asuka after announcing her pregnancy.