Becky Lynch spotted backstage during this week's SmackDown

Becky Lynch had not been seen on WWE TV since relinquishing the RAW Women's Championship on the Red brand's episode that aired on May 11th.

In an exclusive report released by RingSideNews, Becky Lynch was reportedly backstage with Seth Rollins on the season premiere episode of SmackDown on FOX.

The former RAW Women's Champion was at the Amway Center, but she didn't make an on-screen appearance. It does seem like Becky Lynch was just in attendance to catch up with her WWE colleagues and be a part of the special season premiere edition of SmackDown.

Becky Lynch, as noted earlier, announced her pregnancy on the episode of RAW on May 11th before unveiling Asuka as the next RAW Women's Champion.

It was later revealed that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were expecting their baby to be born in December.

When should we expect Becky Lynch to make her WWE return?

Becky Lynch was inarguably one of the company's biggest names before being forced to take a hiatus due to pregnancy. 'The Man' enjoyed a 398-day reign as the RAW Women's Champion before she had to drop the title.

While Becky Lynch's absence was seen as a huge blow to the company, the likes of Bayley, Asuka, and Sasha Banks have stepped up to the plate and continued to maintain the relevancy of WWE's women's division.

Becky Lynch, however, is a massive name who will eventually be back. As revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the latest update from Dave Meltzer has disclosed the date and opponent of Becky Lynch's WWE return match.

While Becky Lynch waits for her due date in December, Seth Rollins would look to cement his position as one of the top heels on SmackDown. The former WWE Champion was sent to SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft, and he kicked off a new storyline with Daniel Bryan on the latest episode of the Blue brand.

Becky Lynch's backstage appearance on SmackDown is an exciting development as she is currently in the advanced stages of her pregnancy. However, the multiple-time Women's Champion is one of the most loved people in the locker room, and she would have relished the opportunity to meet the members of her WWE family.

WWE is also not letting the fans forget about Becky Lynch as the company has already begun selling 'The Mom' holiday sweaters.