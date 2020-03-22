Becky Lynch takes a hilarious shot at Gronk and herself after his WWE debut

Becky Lynch has reacted to Gronk's dancing WWE debut from this week's SmackDown Live.

The Man also seemingly took an intentional shot at her early days in the WWE, in the process.

Becky Lynch

Three years ago at WrestleMania, Rob Gronkowski lept over the barricade and took down Jinder Mahal at WrestleMania. However, on last night's edition of WWE SmackDown, the former New England Patriots star made his official WWE debut after being signed to a contract with the company.

In response to Gronk's WWE debut behind closed doors, reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, took a jab at the former and herself via one of her recent tweets.

Becky Lynch takes a dig at Gronk's WWE debut

On last night's episode of SmackDown Live, Gronk made his official WWE debut at the WWE Performance Center, as he was spotted in a segment also involving King Corbin and Mojo Rawley.

As noted, during the segment, Gronk made his way to the ring while performing a ridiculous dance, to say the least. Something which was spotted by Becky Lynch and something which she is also quite familiar with, as well.

The Man took the opportunity to poke some fun at the former tight end while also bringing up her own strange debut.

Here is what Lynch wrote:

Imagine doing a silly dance down to the ring on your debut. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 21, 2020

From here onwards, Becky Lynch will be focused on defending the RAW Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, a show which will be hosted by Gronk himself.