Becky Lynch took a shot at her current rival Bayley during their recent spat on social media.

The two stars have been feuding on RAW for a while now and are set to collide in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39. The Man will join forces with WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita to take on Damage CTRL at The Show of Shows.

Big Time Becks and The Role Model have a long history with each other going back to their time in NXT, where they were part of the Four Horsewomen alongside Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair.

Bayley recently sent a message to Becky Lynch on Twitter reminding the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion that she has supported her at her highest of highs and through her painful lows.

The Man responded to the tweet by accusing Bayley of wanting everything that she worked for. She also said that Bayley knows nothing about her, and if she did, she would know that she can’t win.

"You stood in the crowd wanting everything I worked for- but never had the balls to separate yourself from the crowd to go get. And you’ve attacked me every chance you got since then. You know nothing about me. If you did, you’d know you can’t win," wrote Lynch.

"I've supported you in your highest of highs and through your painful lows. From there in person to see you main event, to the hospital for your broken nose. I know what feeds your ego & what traumatizes you…..your strengths & weaknesses…..I was there…."

"You stood in the crowd wanting everything I worked for- but never had the balls to separate yourself from the crowd to go get. And you've attacked me every chance you got since then. You know nothing about me. If you did, you'd know you can't win."

WWE WrestleMania 39 will be an unforgettable night for Becky Lynch

Big Time Becks is one of the biggest female superstars in WWE history, and she'll team up with fellow major female stars Lita and Trish Stratus on The Grandest Stage of Them All. She looked up to both women growing up, so sharing the ring with them on a big stage such as WrestleMania will be nothing short of a dream come true.

Holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Title with The Extreme Diva has also been a major deal for Becky Lynch, and it's something that nobody saw coming. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out at The Show of Shows.

