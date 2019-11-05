Becky Lynch teases dream singles match with Ronda Rousey

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 05 Nov 2019, 12:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch still wants a singles match with Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match in the main event of WrestleMania 35, to leave the Show of Shows as the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

The RAW Women's Champion recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and teased a singles match with Ronda Rousey in the future and also shared a message for the locker room.

Becky Lynch wants to face Ronda Rousey after she returns

Becky Lynch is yet to face Ronda Rousey in a singles match, and while speaking to Sports Illustrated, she teased the possibility of the dream match in the future:

“I’m exactly where I want to be, but there’s always more work to be done. The world still needs that one-on-match with Ronda Rousey. Whenever she’s ready, I’ll be here, still holding down the fort in WWE.”

The RAW Women's Champion also had a message for the rest of the locker room:

“In our locker room, there are two types of people. Those who are bitching about how I got to the top and those who are trying to copy what I did. But you have to go outside of that. You have to be completely different.

"Step up. Make a name for yourself. Do it without doing it the way I did. I see what everyone else is doing, and then I try to do the opposite. Be original. Create the interest I have, put together the matches I’ve had. No one can do what I do. If you can, please step up to the plate.”

ALSO READ: The Fiend defends the WWE Universal Championship inside a steel cage after RAW (Video)

Triple threat match set for Survivor Series

Becky Lynch will face Bayley and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series. The match was announced on the RAW after Crown Jewel.

Advertisement

Check out the confrontation between Lynch and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler below:

Rank all of the matches from this week's RAW here. Also check out WWE RAW Results page.