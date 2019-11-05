The Fiend defends the WWE Universal Championship inside a steel cage after RAW (Video)

The Fiend

The Fiend defended his title against Seth Rollins after RAW last night in what was his first title defense after defeating the BeastSlayer at Crown Jewel last week.

The Fiend defended the Universal Championship after RAW went off the air

The dark main event after last night's episode of WWE RAW saw The Fiend defending his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins inside a steel cage. Despite being a dark match, WWE used the same red lighting during the match.

The Fiend was at the top of his game tonight and pinned the former champion after hitting him with the Sister Abigail. You can check out a couple of videos from the match below:

Seth Rollins on not understanding why fans boo him

Seth Rollins was Cory Graves' first guest on WWE's new After The Bell podcast last week and during the show, Rollins shared his thoughts on why he thought fans were booing him. Rollins called the fans fickle in his reply, and that certainly didn't help endear him to fans. Check out what Rollins had to say below -

They’re the same people that are panning Hell in a Cell and talking about how Seth Rollins is not cool. They’re the same people that were clambering for me to be the guy to face Brock Lesnar going into WrestleMania, so I don’t know what changed, except for I became the person that they wanted me to be and then they hated me for it. It’s a very fickle audience. It is what it is.

Look in recent memory, Roman Reigns had to deal with the same c**p. John Cena had to deal with the same c**p. It’s not like this is anything new. I won’t be the last. Just wait until the next flavour of ice cream gets boring to that audience. They’re going to do the same thing to them, so it is what it is.

Rollins also said that even though it still hurt to be booed by fans, it wasn't a surprise.