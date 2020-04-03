Becky Lynch tells Shayna Baszler to "hurry up and beat her" after former Champion hints at WWE return

Lynch had a hilarious reaction to this Superstar signaling a return.

The former Champion hinted at a WWE return and talked about wanting to dominate Lynch.

Baszler and Lynch are set to collide in an epic battle at this year's WrestleMania 36

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is currently focusing on defending her title against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. Lynch will face The Queen of Spades in what is the culmination of a heated rivalry that kicked off a while ago on WWE RAW.

Ronda Rousey has been away from the ring for around a year now. She had her last WWE match in the main event of WrestleMania 35 last year, which saw her getting pinned by Lynch and losing the RAW Women's title. Recently, Rousey answered a bunch of questions on her official Youtube channel. The Baddest Woman On The Planet hinted that she will make a return soon, to dominate "The Man".

Fightful's official Twitter handle posted the news piece on the social media website, and it didn't go unnoticed by Lynch. Becky responded to the tweet by addressing her WrestleMania 36 opponent Shayna Baszler and urged the former NXT Women's Champion to "hurry up" and beat her. She then proceeded to refer Rousey as "Auntie Ronda", and said that she is trying to come back to the spotlight now that Baszler is getting some of it. Check out the tweet below:

You better hurry up and beat me, Shayna. Auntie Ronda is casting her shadow again now you’ve got yourself a little bit of the spotlight. https://t.co/8ljhoXPW2Y — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 2, 2020

Lynch and Rousey aren't exactly strangers. The duo had a fierce rivalry on the road to WrestleMania 35 last year, which kicked off after Lynch won the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match. The next few weeks saw Lynch taking several shots at Rousey on social media. The Man didn't spare Rousey's husband Travis Browne as well, which didn't sit well with the latter.

The feud also involved Charlotte Flair, who was inserted into the match in the first place by Vince McMahon, as a replacement for Becky Lynch. At WrestleMania, both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles were on the line, with Rousey and Flair coming in as Champions. The finish to the match saw Lynch pinning Rousey to win both the titles. This was the first time in the history of WrestleMania that women closed The Show of Shows.

Lynch went on to successfully defend her RAW Women's title against the likes of Asuka, Lacey Evans, Sasha Banks, and Natalya. At Survivor Series 2019, she lost a Triple Threat match to Baszler, which also involved Bayley. Lynch attacked Baszler post-match, and the feud was reignited earlier this year when Baszler attacked and bit The Man on Monday Night RAW.