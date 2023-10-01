Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton break WWE record after 900+ days at NXT No Mercy 2023: Know all about it

At NXT No Mercy, Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton fought for the NXT Women's Championship in an Extreme Rules Match. In what was the main event of the night, Lynch defended her title against Stratton. However, the performance of both women was beyond commendable.

The duo put on a great match from start to finish, and the same was appreciated by those in the arena and even fans online. Lynch and Stratton made perfect use of weapons and props to keep fans entertained and engaged. While this is a massive achievement for both women, that is not the only thing they achieved tonight.

At No Mercy 2023, Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton became the first two women in over 900 days to break the record of headlining a main event at a Premium Live Event in WWE. The last time two women were involved in such an accolade was at WrestleMania 37, where Bianca Belair beat Sasha Banks for the then-WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

While Lynch has always been a top draw for WWE, seeing Tiffany Stratton receive such a push only indicates the faith WWE has in her. It would be very interesting to see how Stratton's career progresses when she moves to a brand like RAW or SmackDown.

Becky Lynch will now defend her title against RAW superstar

Since winning the NXT Women's Championship, Becky Lynch has made it a point to become one of the most active champions in WWE. Two weeks ago, Lynch issued an open challenge to the RAW roster. While The Man expected a fresh face to come out, Natalya accepted the challenge.

Initially, Becky Lynch seemed reluctant, but later, she accepted the challenge and defeated Natalya. Then, last week, the NXT Women's Champion was involved in a backstage segment with Tegan Nox. During the segment, Nox informed Lynch that she was going to answer her challenge last week, but out of respect for Natalya, she did not.

Later, Nox was also seen asking Adam Pearce for a chance at Lynch's NXT Women's Championship. However, Natalya interfered and demanded a rematch as well. This led to Pearce booking a Number One Contender Match on RAW between Nox and Natalya, which was eventually won by the former.

Hence, Becky Lynch must now defend her prestigious championship against Tegan Nox on RAW. Given Nox would be fresh when they compete, it will be interesting to see how Big Time Becks deals with the challenge of the red brand.

Who do you think will emerge victorious between the clash of Becky Lynch and Tegan Nox?