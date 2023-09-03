Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus paid tribute to 2 WWE legends at Payback 2023: Find out how

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus brought out the best in each other at Payback 2023. The RAW superstars kicked off the premium live event with a steel cage match in Pittsburgh, PA. They also paid tribute to two WWE legends during their match.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus paid tribute to Lita and Victoria at WWE Payback. The Man paid tribute to her former tag team partner by hitting the Twist of Fate on Trish, while the Hall of Famer used Victoria’s Widow’s Peak as an homage to the former WWE Women’s Champion.

Lita and Victoria were part of the first WWE women’s steel cage match on RAW 20 years ago. The icons kicked off the November 24, 2003, episode of the red brand inside the brutal structure. Victoria picked up the win against Lita in the match.

The match was extremely short, about four minutes in total, and was used to build towards Lita versus Victoria at Backlash 2004. It is worth mentioning that Trish Stratus also had a match on said RAW. The Hall of Famer defeated Miss Jackie (with Rico) in a Bra and Panties match.

Becky Lynch defeated Trish Stratus at Payback 2023

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus set the tone for the rest of Payback 2023 with a red-hot steel cage opener. The Man and the Quintessential Diva brought out every move in their arsenal to try and outlast each other inside the steel structure.

They took advantage of the surroundings, by sending each other face-first into the steel structure multiple times, but neither was able to get the decisive fall. Trish’s protégé Zoey Stark showed up during the closing moments of the match to help her mentor.

Zoey’s arrival, however, only gave Becky the opportunity to take her out with a Mandhandle Slam. The Man went after Trish and took her down with another Manhandle Slam from the top rope to get the three count.

After the match, Zoey attacked Trish to end their alliance.

