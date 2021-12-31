Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan - 2 reasons we need a new RAW Women's Champion at WWE Day 1 & 3 we don't 

The story between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan has been simmering for many weeks now. It reaches boiling point at WWE Day 1 where the two women will go to battle over the most prestigious prize in the women's division - the RAW Women's Championship.

Yes, they have tussled before, where Morgan came up short against Lynch. Sure, there was a bending of the rules, but it's certainly not the first time such a thing has happened in the company's glorious history, has it?

The one certainty when it comes to pro wrestling is that fans are extremely vocal about their likes and dislikes. As always, there's a contingent of fans that believe that Liv Morgan winning the title is what's best for business. There's another that's rooting for Becky Lynch to retain the RAW Women's Championship.

So, we'll be impartial mediators and elaborate on both of these perspectives. Please feel free to voice your own thoughts in the comments section below.

#3 Becky Lynch should retain her title because Liv Morgan isn't ready for the position

There's a lot more that goes into being a champion than just having a great moment in front of fans. Liv Morgan has all of the ingredients that it takes to become as great as Becky Lynch someday. But at this point in time, it may just be wiser to keep the title around Big Time Becks' waist.

Lynch is far more established at this point, and she can do the media rounds, the talk show appearances, the meet-and-greets with far more pomp and swagger.

Morgan hasn't found her character yet as Becky Lynch did with 'The Man'. She may be far more 'over' with the WWE audience when she does.

