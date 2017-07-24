Becky Lynch vs. Tamina vs. Lana vs. Charlotte vs. Natalya – Fatal-Five Way Elimination Match for No.1 Contender, WWE Battleground 2017 Results and Analysis

A huge Fatal-Five Way elimination match ends with an unlikely Superstar taking away the victory

A new No.1 Contender is crowned for the SmackDown Women's Title

The Five-Way Elimination match proceeded as the women pounced on each other. Lana grabbed Natalya and threw her outside the ring. Tamina and Lana teamed up against Charlotte in the ring with vicious double team moves. Charlotte took down Tamina but Lana with the help of a downed Tamina managed to bring Charlotte back to the canvas. Becky returned with a huge shot to Lana and she and Charlotte managed to get rid of the other two from the ring. Becky and Charlotte traded shots but Natalya came back with a huge move but was taken out by Becky. Natalya took a huge Samoan drop from Tamina.

Natalya recovered and took down Charlotte with a discus clothesline and a sharpshooter. Lana interfered but failed to capitalise on Charlotte with a pin. Becky Lynch returned with a submission on Lana but she was saved by Tamina. A furious Becky caught Tamina in a submission and made her tap.

Tamina was eliminated.

Becky wasted no time and caught Lana with another submission and made her submit.

Lana was eliminated.

Natalya returned to the ring and caught Becky with a roll-up pin and got a three count.

Becky Lynch was eliminated.

The match got physical as the only two women remaining were Natalya and Charlotte. Charlotte was sent head first into the bottom turnbuckle by Natalya who went for the pin and the referee counted to three.

Result: Natalya def. Becky Lynch, Tamina, Lana, Charlotte to become the new No.1 Contender for the SmackDown Women's Title.

The outcome was as we had first reported leading up to the PPV.