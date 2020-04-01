Becky Lynch: You can't make fans love you

The Man isn't wasting time worrying about how to please the fans who hate her.

Becky Lynch is well aware that fans are entitled to change their minds and she can't please everyone.

The Man knows where her bread is buttered

Becky Lynch has been on an 18-month run that is very rarely seen in WWE these days. The WWE Universe is notoriously fickle at times, often turning on their babyface heroes not long after they reach the mountain top. Lynch may not be as white-hot as she was heading into WrestleMania 35, but she remains incredibly over with the majority of the audience.

So what's her secret? Turns out it's a simple combination of staying focused on the story and staying true to her fans.

The Man says she isn't going to alter what she's doing to win the affection of the fans who don't like her. The RAW Women's Champion was on Sam Roberts' podcast and told him that everything she does has to make sense from a storyline and character standpoint, but at the same time, she has to appeal to her audience.

"... you have to think of ‘okay there’s the people who love me and they’re gonna love me whatever I do, and let me serve them. What is, the best way that I can entertain them? Instead of the people that are going to hate me, how can I entertain them? ‘Oh can I make them love me?’ That’s just a waste of time, you’re not. That’s like chasing after the boy you just know never liked you, you know?” (h\t SE Scoops)

Lynch is also well aware that she's not going to be able to keep everyone in her corner, no matter what she does.

“... people are entitled to change their opinion. That they might turn on you and you might not be for them anymore. They might want somebody fresh and might want somebody new. Knowing that, that’s okay.”

It's a big weekend for The Man as she puts her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. The Showcase of The Immortals kicks-off Saturday Night at 7 pm EST on the WWE Network.