Belgian Football great to appear on WWE Raw tonight and confront Gunther? Exploring the possibility

In the last week or so, Gunther has made waves in the world of football. The Ring General appeared on SmackDown last Friday, where antagonized FC Barcelona fans with his words, praising their arch-rivals, Real Madrid. He may look to continue with these antics in Brussels tonight. However, could he be confronted by a Belgian Football great in the process?

The Belgian Football great in question is Thibaut Courtois. Coincidentally, Courtois the No.1 choice between the sticks for Real Madrid, the very team Gunther hyped up on SmackDown. Courtois recently announced his return to the national team and is currently training with the squad for the upcoming international break. So, perhaps he could make an appearance on RAW in Brussels.

As to how Courtois will confront Gunther, perhaps it will happen at ringside. To paint a picture, the keeper will be ringside attending the event and will play a part in a potential segment between Jey Uso and the World Heavyweight Champion. Uso will accuse The Ring General of disrespecting both him and the WWE Universe, prompting the latter to be reminded of his actions last week.

This could potentially lead to the 37-year-old speaking to Courtois at ringside. At first, things seem good, but then the champ can do a complete 180 and start dissing him, Real Madrid, and Belgium. Things then quickly shift to Jey Uso blindsiding The Ring General and attacking him, but to no avail. The leader of Imperium quickly turns the tide and takes advantage, but just as he is about to strike, Courtois comes in for the save.

Jey Uso then finally lays out his WrestleMania opponent, and thanks the Belgian keeper for his help. That said, at this point, it is mere speculation.

Gunther tried to get Jimmy Uso to talk to his brother

It's safe to say that the odds are heavily in Gunther's favor ahead of WrestleMania 41. Nevertheless, he seems intent on getting rid of his opponent, Jey Uso before their fated clash. For some reason or other, The Ring General is not interested in facing The Main Event.

Over the last few weeks, he has tried time and time again to send a message to Jey Uso. Whether it's on the mic or with brutal attacks, nothing has worked so far. Last week, he visited SmackDown to try and get Jimmy Uso to change his twin brother's mind.

He implored Jimmy to talk some sense into the Royal Rumble 2025 winner, but he refused, claiming he would be Yeeting alongside his brother when WrestleMania rolls around.

