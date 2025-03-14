Gunther confronts Jimmy Uso on SmackDown with an extremely odd request

Gunther made an unexpected appearance on the March 14, 2025, episode of SmackDown in Barcelona. In a surprise backstage meeting with Jimmy Uso, he had an odd request for him.

Backstage on the blue brand this week, Gunther was coming off a hard-earned victory against the Spanish superstar Axiom. Axiom, who is one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, had quite a display in front of his home country fans, who cheered him on.

Later when sitting down with Jimmy Uso backstage, Gunther praised him as being the more mature of the two brothers. He told him to send a message to Jey Uso and to talk some sense into him by revoking his World Heavyweight Title shot against The Ring General at WrestleMania 41.

Jimmy Uso hit back at him and said, "We Yeeting," when his brother takes down the world champion at WrestleMania 41.

The World Heavyweight Champion then regretted calling Jimmy the more mature of the two brothers. He was seemingly trying his best to get his match against Jey Uso at WrestleMania canceled.

This week on SmackDown, Jey wasn't there to save Axiom from what is becoming a customary post-match attack by The Ring General.

The Austrian star has continued to get increasingly ruthless on The Road to WrestleMania.

