WWE News: Belgium football hilariously confuses Shinsuke Nakamura for Japanese Superstar

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 992 // 01 Jul 2018, 23:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Shinsuke Nakamura is currently out of action due to a freak injury

What's the story?

World Cup fever has gripped the entire world and football fans around the world have praised this edition of the football extravaganza to be the best one yet!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Belgium has had a great 2018 World Cup so far, winning all three of their group stage matches, and tipped to be one of the dark horses for the tournament.

While the team is doing fantastically well on the pitch, their social media team made a hilarious gaffe on the eve of their Round of 16 match against Japan.

Instead of addressing and tweeting to Japan's Shinji Kagawa, the Belgium Twitter account tweet to WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura, who had a hilarious reply!

In case you didn't know...

Belgium won Group G in convincing fashion, winning all of their games against England, Tunisia, and Panama and letting in just two goals in their three games.

They now face Japan, who finished second in Group H, in the Round of 16 match on 2nd July.

Meanwhile, Shinsuke Nakamura was part of WWE's Japan tour but didn't wrestle as he is still recovering from the dog bite injury, and arrived to the ring in crutches.

The heart of the matter

The Belgian tweet was replied by the Japanese WWE Superstar in typical Nakamura fashion as he replied with "Me either" to the tweet.

The tweet was a soundbite by Belgium's Adnan Januzaj, who said that Shinji Kagawa, his former Manchester United teammate, "is a good guy and a great player" and that he was looking forward to seeing him.

Me either ⚽️ — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) June 30, 2018

What's next?

After his feud with AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, the Japanese Superstar will continue his feud with United States Champion, Jeff Hardy, after his recovery from injury.

Will Nakamura win the US title from Jeff Hardy? Sound off your opinion in the comments section below!