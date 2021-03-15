The Bella Twins reveal when they could return to WWE 

Nicki and Brie Bella haven't wrestled a match in WWE for quite some time now. The former Divas Champions, however, have revealed they're expecting to make their long-awaited return to in-ring competition by 2022.

The Bella Twins are two of the most successful female wrestlers of their era. Their accomplishments in the ring have earned them an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. A few years ago, Brie Bella took some time off to start a family with her husband Daniel Bryan, while her twin sister Nikki was forced into retirement after a cyst was found in her brain. Nikki Bella recently revealed that although she's not medically cleared to compete, she wants to have one last run in WWE.

During the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, Brie Bella disclosed when the pair expect to return to WWE.

"In the next year, it’s gonna happen, because we’ll make sure, right?”

Nothing has been made official at the moment, but if Nikki Bella does indeed receive medical clearance to compete, a chance of The Bella Twins returning to WWE will be very possible.

The Bella Twins reveal their next goal in WWE

The Bella Twins want to be champions again

Both Nikki and Brie Bella have enjoyed a championship run in WWE. One of the things they're yet to attain is the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Nikki Bella stated that one of their goals for their WWE return is to go after the titles, which are currently held by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

"I really want to do a WWE return with Brie and go after the tag titles. That's one thing I really want to do before I hang up the Nikes for good."

The Bella Twins are one of, if not the most recognizable female tag teams in WWE history. Many would argue they deserve a run with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship before they bid a final farewell to the WWE Universe.