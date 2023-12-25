Beloved WWE stars to dethrone Finn Balor and Damian Priest for their first tag team title reign together? Exploring the possibility

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are not only members of The Judgment Day but also the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions on Monday Night RAW. On the latest edition of the red show, Balor and Priest secured a victory against the Creed Brothers, successfully defending their championships.

At the upcoming Madison Square Garden live event on December 26, 2023, the Judgment Day members are again set to defend their titles. This time, they will put their gold on the line against the team of Jey Uso and Sami Zayn.

WWE is heading back to the World's Most Famous Arena, and several major matches for the show have already been announced. CM Punk will make his in-ring return after a decade, clashing with Dominik Mysterio.

Another significant match scheduled for the event is the Undisputed Tag Team Title bout, where Finn Balor and Damian Priest will face the beloved tandem of Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. This will mark Zayn's return to the company after reportedly taking a hiatus from WWE.

Since the announcement of the title match, many believe the company could shock fans at Madison Square Garden, with the former Right Hand Man and Zayn potentially dethroning Balor and Priest.

For those unaware, MSG holds much significance for the Stamford-based promotion. The arena also hosted a live event in 2019 that witnessed a title change when Rey Mysterio lost his United States Championship. In 2017, AJ Styles ended Kevin Owens' US Title reign at the same venue.

The company's storied history at the arena has led many to believe that a similar scenario might unfold when Zayn and Jey Uso possibly dethrone The Judgment Day and capture the Undisputed Tag Team Title.

Only time will tell whether this potential scenario will unfold on December 26.

Finn Balor shares his reaction to the year 2023

2023 is about to conclude, and Finn Balor has reflected on his year in WWE. The Undisputed Tag Team Champion expressed his sentiments by posting a compilation of pictures from every premium live event he participated in.

For those unaware, Finn Balor was a prominent part of this year's significant shows like Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 39, Fastlane, and Survivor Series WarGames.

In addition to these achievements, Balor engaged in two high-profile World Heavyweight Title matches against Seth Rollins. Many believe it has been The Prince's best year since joining the main roster.

