Berlin to witness an unexpected betrayal on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential swerve

The upcoming episode of SmackDown in the German capital will be crucial ahead of Bash in Berlin. While the blue brand will feature Cody Rhodes and his challenger Kevin Owens, the show will also witness Nia Jax defending the WWE Women's Championship in a Street Fight against Michin.

If Jax wants to establish her legacy as a champion, then it will be important for her to win her first title defense. However, there is a chance that while Nia might win, the crowd in Berlin and those watching at home might witness a betrayal, from none other than the Money in the Bank winner, Tiffany Stratton.

Ms. Money in the Banks and The Irresistible Force have been friends on SmackDown for some time now. However, the authenticity of this friendship has been looked upon with skepticism by the WWE Universe. On last week's episode of SmackDown, the champion overheard Chelsea Green and Piper Niven talking about Stratton potentially turning her back on Jax in the locker room.

After all, Stratton attempted to cash in her MITB contract at SummerSlam but failed to do so. On SmackDown this week, WWE could book an angle in which Tiffany Stratton could attempt to cash in her Money in the Bank contract against Nia Jax, but fail.

However, unlike last time, Jax becomes aware of Stratton trying to betray her, and this leads to a rivalry between the two. This way WWE could turn a friendship into a rivalry and look to book a match between the duo at the Bad Blood PLE in October.

WWE SmackDown star says Tiffany Stratton betraying Nia Jax is inevitable

Even though Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax have tried to portray their bond as bulletproof, there have been several doubts about the genuineness of their bond. Not only the WWE Universe, but even fellow WWE star, Chelsea Green was not too sure about the friendship between the duo.

After Green and Piper Niven discussed a potential betrayal by Stratton on SmackDown, the Canadian in a video on Instagram said Stratton betraying Jax was inevitable. She said:

"Okay, so it got a little weird on SmackDown. But it’s okay, Nia knows now. I said it all along that you cannot trust Tacky Time [Tiffany Stratton]. They are acting like everything is all kosher, all good, but like she’s going to stab her in the back. Clearly, Tiffany is jealous of Nia and her reign as queen."

Green also mentioned Stratton has been disrespectful to her and that she never forgets how she is treated by someone, sounding off to the 26-year-old MITB winner.

With so many doubts being raised about the friendship between Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax, it will be interesting to see if their bond breaks on the blue brand this week. If not, it bears watching when Stratton finally decides to cash in.

