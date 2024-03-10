Besides Naomi, could another top WWE star help Bayley in her fight against Damage CTRL? The Role Model is not alone

Bayley is currently engaged in a personal high-profile rivalry against Damage CTRL as The Role Model is set to clash against IYO SKY in a WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 40. Initially, Dakota Kai portrayed herself as a supporter of Bayley, but she later showed her true colors by turning her back.

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the Stamford-based company teased that the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match winner might get aid from Naomi. In a backstage segment, The Glow showed empathy towards the current situation of Bayley.

However, the recent development seems to be an indication that not only Naomi but Zoey Stark might also help The Role Model in her battle against Damage CTRL. The assumption arises after a recent tweet from the 30-year-old star, who stated that The Role Model was not alone and that she was rooting for her.

Check out Zoey Stark's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

In addition to this, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark are set to challenge The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane, in the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, which increases the likelihood of Zoey aiding Bayley in the forthcoming weeks. This scenario could even unfold next week when The Role Model will face Dakota Kai in a singles bout.

Overall, it will be interesting to witness how things will unfold between the multi-time Women's Champion and Damage CTRL, as we are just a few weeks away from WrestleMania 40.

John Cena mentioned Bayley in the list of his favorite female WWE Superstars

Over the past few weeks, John Cena has been the talk of the town as fans are foreseeing his potential return at WrestleMania 40. However, in one of the recent interviews, The Cenation Leader named Bayley as one of his top favorite female superstars in the Stamford-based promotion.

The 16-time World Champion was asked to name three favorite female superstars, but Cena instead gave five names. These five names included Bayley, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair.

Expand Tweet

This response from The Cenation Leader has impressed many fans, especially due to the reference to The Role Model in his list of favorite female WWE Superstars.

Besides this, Rhea Ripley is currently holding the Women's World Championship on Monday Night RAW and is set to compete for the same at WrestleMania 40 against Becky Lynch. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair is currently on a hiatus from the Stamford-based company due to rehab from the injuries.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Are you enjoying the current feud of Bayley and Damage CTRL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion