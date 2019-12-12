Best and worst of AEW Dynamite - All Elite answer to WWE TLC, Moxley makes a record?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 12 Dec 2019, 09:40 IST SHARE

Moxley was invited to join the Inner Circle this week

I really thought that this week's episode of AEW Dynamite was not the best show until the very end. I loved how they pumped up the intensity last week after losing to WWE NXT for two straight weeks, but this week's show just seemed like a weaker effort to me, at least.

There were a lot of interesting things that I liked through the course of the show, but I just thought that there were parts where All Elite Wrestling lost my attention. It just seemed like a lot of components were randomly put together and the show did not come together, in my personal opinion.

Jungle Boy was called 'Jungle Jack Perry' a whole bunch of times, but from the Twitter feedback I have received, AEW fans seem to be okay with that, so I'm not going to make it a part of my review. I'll dive straight into the show!

Here's the best and worst of AEW Dynamite, dear reader!

#1 Best: The Young Bucks preview WWE TLC in AEW

The main event of the evening was clearly the best part of the show, and what else can you expect from LAX against Santana and Ortiz? I just thought that the timing of the match was funny, just ahead of the TLC pay-per-view this weekend.

But I'm here to talk about All Elite Wrestling, and this was a match that started on the ramp, and as one would expect, included a lot of foreign objects! It was a well-oiled effort from two of the best tag teams on the planet. Words won't do this match justice and you guys just need to watch it.

I love the fact that SCU will mix it up with the Young Bucks in what should be a pretty big match. It was time for The Young Bucks to enter the title picture!

1 / 5 NEXT