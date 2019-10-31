Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: First tag-team champions crowned, Moxley calls out management

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature
31 Oct 2019, 11:24 IST

SCU were crowned the first AEW World Tag-Team Champions

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw SCU crowned as the first-ever AEW World Tag-Team Champions. SCU overcame the Lucha Bros in the finals of the Tag-Team Tournament in an incredible match, although we didn't really like the finish.

We also witnessed a great contract signing segment between Cody and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho ahead of their match at Full Gear on November 9th, including an old school beatdown backstage.

Jon Moxley was also on this show, calling out AEW management for trying to keep him down. Moxley didn't have anything nice to say about his opponent at Full Gear, Kenny Omega, despite the latter saving him last week on Dynamite.

Let's move on to the best and worst parts of last night's episode of Dynamite.

#3 Best: The rest of the match between SCU and the Lucha Bros

The main-event of Dynamite featured the finals of the AEW World Tag-Team Tournament with the Lucha Bros facing Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian of SCU. The match itself was incredible with Fenix stealing the show once again. Some of the things Fenix does inside the ring are just jawdropping, including the rope walk he performed in this match before proceeding to boot Scorpio Sky in the face.

The fans were invested in the match from the moment the bell rang. The Lucha Bros showed us once again why they're one of the best tag-teams in the world and SCU kept up with their opponents from the word go. I loved this match but I really hated the finish (which I'll go into in more detail later).

The finish saw the Lucha Bros attempt to pin Scorpio Sky when Kazarian came into the ring. Sky rolled Pentagon Jr up for the pinfall while Kazarian stopped Fenix from breaking it up.

