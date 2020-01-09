Best and worst of AEW Dynamite- Jericho and Moxley recreate WWE segment, WCW legend returns

This week, we saw the best swerve in AEW history

Honestly, this show felt like it was beginning to drag until the very last segment came along, in my opinion, at least. There were flashes of brilliance, but none of it was exciting until the very end.

It just feels like Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho are at a different league when compared to the rest of the roster in AEW, maybe with the exception of Cody Rhodes. When the two of them are in the ring, you notice them, and when they are not, your attention starts to waver.

I guess that working at the highest level under some of the best names in the business certainly does have its perks. The rest of the roster is very talented indeed, but it'll take them a while to reach the same level, in my personal opinion.

So, with that said let's survey the show for the best and the worst.

#1 Best: The swerve at the end

The end of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite felt like we've taken a trip back in time and gone all the way back to the 90s, with Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Moxley pulled off the ultimate swerve as he teased joining the Inner Circle, and he did so believably as well, before hitting Chris Jericho in the head with a champagne bottle.

It was poetic justice in a way to see Chris Jericho go down, to a little bit of the bubbly. It is clear that power does not motivate Jon Moxley and neither does money, and he'll keep going until he becomes the All Elite Wrestling World Champion.

Did it also remind you guys of Mitch The Potted Plant from the segment with Moxley and Jericho from back when they did a program in WWE?

