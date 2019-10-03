Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite- Massive new signing, WCW legend returns

The first episode of AEW Dynamite was a stacked affair

When WWE and WCW were trading wins in terms of ratings, I was just a fan watching both shows not knowing the figures that accompanied the history-making time. It is incredible to be a wrestling journalist when AEW squares off with NXT, considering the fact that our chat with blowing up with some saying 'Balor just showed up in NXT' or 'Jack Swagger just showed up in AEW'.

The most beautiful thing about being a wrestling fan in 2019 is that with technology, one can watch both shows, just not live. I chose to watch AEW this week and I was not disappointed at all with the offering.

In any case, here is the Best and Worst of this week's show, and to be honest, I thought there was a lot more good than bad. Please leave a comment and let me know what you thought of the show overall.

If AEW continues like this, we're going to be in for some exciting times.

#1 Best: Signing Jake Hager

ABSOLUTE MADNESS ON #AEWDYNAMITE pic.twitter.com/wqnr9HHUWZ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 3, 2019

I'm glad that Jake Hager has been lapped up by AEW because there's no certainty about there being another season of Lucha Underground at the moment. I do know that his Mixed Martial Arts career is going strong, but to be honest, he's always maintained that he loves the business of professional wrestling and I'm glad to report that he looked like he was right at home in this newly formed faction.

AEW may have one of the more talented rosters in the world, but the fact of the matter is that a lot of their guys are smaller physically, and while people like Daniel Bryan have changed the notion that smaller guys can't be big stars, there's nothing like watching a big bull storm the ring. He's also a known name and will bring new eyeballs to the promotion.

