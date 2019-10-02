Cody Rhodes provides an injury update on Jon Moxley ahead of AEW Dynamite debut (Exclusive)

Will we see Moxley next week?

Jon Moxley is set to make his All Elite Wrestling television debut next week against Shawn Spears, but there have been a lot of questions around the former WWE Champion's status following an unfortunate MRSA infection.

Jon Moxley first appeared at AEW's first show, Double or Nothing, attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega at the end of the show, before a match was set for Mox vs Omega at All Out. Days before the event, it was revealed that Moxley had suffered an MRSA infection in his elbow, and the match was rescheduled for Full Gear.

Before that, though, Moxley is scheduled to make his Dynamite debut for AEW on the second week of their programming, facing off against Shawn Spears - but is the former WWE Champion cleared?

Moxley's status for AEW Dynamite

Well, we joined Cody Rhodes for a media conference yesterday on the eve of Dynamite's premiere on the 'Wednesday Night Wars' and Rhodes also opened up to us about Moxley's status after the conference.

Right now, Moxley just tweeted. He's fully cleared from the MRSA infection. He went as far as getting an MRI to see if it was in his bone.

It was a long existing infection that resurfaced and he's cleared. He's scheduled to compete the second week in Boston. He is cleared for that match with Shawn Spears.

Rhodes also spoke with us about Kenny Omega's comments on the Wednesday Night Wars, confirming that The Cleaner was "much in character" before stating that he wishes NXT success.

You'll never hear me disparage NXT. There’s a locker room full of my friends over there.

I have nothing but good things to say about the developmental brand, and the success they’ve had, and their continued success

