Cody Rhodes responds to Kenny Omega's remarks on the Wednesday Night Wars (Exclusive)

We had the chance to ask Cody Rhodes all about Kenny Omega's remarks.

Recently, Sportskeeda Wrestling had the opportunity to join a media conference call with All Elite Wrestling's Cody Rhodes ahead of the debut of AEW Dynamite on TNT tomorrow night.

Well, I had the chance to ask the Executive Vice President about AEW Dynamite, and there was only one thing on my mind.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Kenny Omega told Dropkick DiSKussions that the 'Wednesday Night Wars' would see 'real stars in AEW as opposed to developmental talent', so I had to ask the EVP his thoughts on The Cleaner's remarks, and whether he agrees.

Speaking with Sportskeeda, Kenny Omega recently caused some controversy compared the Wednesday Night Wars as being real stars vs developmental talent. What do you think of Omega's comments?

My father was instrumental on bringing this developmental aspect in and making it more of a brand, so you'll never hear me disparage NXT. There are a lot of my friends over there.

If you do the Performance Center tour, you'll walk straight past my father's boots.

I would say Kenny [Omega] was just a little bit in character and I think he was just having some fun.

As far as myself, I have nothing but respect for their brand and continued success.

What did Kenny Omega say?

Speaking on our very own Dropkick DiSKussions, the AEW star had previously said:

You wanna call that a war, you wanna call that competition? Go ahead. Maybe it's fun for you to do.

That's cool, but we're different planets. And you're going to see that right away, when you see 10000+ arenas sold out.

You're going to see smiles on fans' faces. You're going to see real stars. Not developmental talent but real stars appearing on your television sets, every week.

