AEW News: Jon Moxley's return date and next match revealed 

Jon Moxley is back!

In a recent announcement on Twitter, All Elite Wrestling confirmed that the highly awaited rematch between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega will be taking place at the upcoming AEW: Full Gear pay-per-view.

Jon Moxley's injury and backstory

Following his AEW in-ring debut at Fyter Fest against Joey Janela, former WWE Champion Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) was scheduled to go one-on-one against former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Omega at AEW: All Out.

However, after competing in the gruelling G1 Climax 29 Tournament for New Japan Pro Wrestling, it was reported that Moxley sustained a staph infection in his elbow - forcing him to be removed from the card as his match was scrapped. As his replacement, PAC stepped in and defeated Omega at the Sears Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega confirmed for Full Gear

Moxley is still sidelined with his elbow injury, though NJPW recently confirmed that The Death Rider will be returning to Japan next month to defend the IWGP US Championship against Juice Robinson at King of Pro Wrestling. We covered that story earlier in the week, which you can read here.

Similarly, AEW also confirmed Moxley's return as he will face Omega at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. The announcement was made on Twitter and their encounter will indeed be the main event of the evening.

Saturday, November 9th, 2019 - 7pm Local Start Time@RoFoArena - Baltimore, MD

Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega

Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega

Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, September 6th at Noon ET / 9am PT - https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/20rlpL862S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2019

When is AEW: Full Gear?

All Elite Wrestling's next big PPV Full Gear was initially confirmed during the recently-concluded All Out pay-per-view. So far though, no matches other than Moxley vs Omega have been confirmed for the show and it remains to be seen whether Chris Jericho will defend his recently-recovered AEW World Championship title or not, considering that match will not headline the event.

