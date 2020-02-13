Best and worst of AEW Dynamite- New Champ complains about disrespect, Big issue with women's division revealed

Kenny Omega and Nyla Rose had a very interesting confrontation

Honestly, there was very little to complain about this week. This episode of AEW Dynamite was incredible and the crowd was hot, making it a must-watch show indeed.

If you're going to watch the show based on my review, let me say at the very outset that you should go ahead and check it out. It was a pretty fantastic show overall and I have very little to complain about, truth be told.

Even Jim Ross, who has in the past gotten a few names jumbled up, was on fire this week, and in a lot of respects, he called the show as well he did in his peak. Tony Schiavone and Excalibur were as good as always and it made for great viewing.

I have to say that All Elite Wrestling is doing everything right at the moment.

#1 Best: Brand new AEW Women's Champion crowned at long last

WHAT A MATCH AND THERE YOU HAVE IT! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JGwcDp0hYJ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 13, 2020

With all due respect to Riho, who is absolutely awesome indeed, I really do think that it was time for a change at the top of the AEW Women's Division. Riho is at a disadvantage because of the language barrier and while she is always fantastic in the ring, I think that she had peaked in her current avatar and it was time for a new Champion to shine.

Riho vs. Nyla Rose was a great match too, and 'this is awesome' chants rang out through the arena. I love the fact that Nyla Rose had a bit of an altercation with Kenny Omega as well, who's the Vice President in charge of the women's division. Is an inter-gender match being hinted at?

All in all, I'm curious to see what's next for the division with Rose as the Champion, which brings up a very unique problem.

