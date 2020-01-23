Best and worst of AEW Dynamite- New feud for new champions, Underwhelming heel turn

This was certainly a very eventful episode of AEW Dynamite

Even though there were certain aspects of this week's show that did not really hit the mark for me, it is impossible to deny that it was a very eventful and significant show overall. I think it was quite an interesting setup, on Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager, which brought with it both the good and the bad.

It was certainly a new experience, watching a wrestling show take place on a Cruise. At the same time, the setup was such that there wasn't as much freedom as there usually is, to perform all the crazy moves that AEW superstars are best known for.

But that aside, this was definitely a show worth watching and I shall explain why, in this article. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts.

So, in any case, it's time for the best and worst of AEW Dynamite.

#1 Best: The Young Bucks vs. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega

I honestly thought that putting the titles on Kenny Omega and Hangman Page was a good idea, even though they're not a real tag team like The Young Bucks are. No offense to SCU, but they just don't have the kind of commercial appeal yet that this team does, and I loved the story that the two men told in the ring, with initial miscues and miscommunication.

I also loved the fact that Hangman Page was disrespectful to the Young Bucks, and it is pretty clear that Omega and Page will take on The Young Bucks for the titles next. This is exactly the program that the Tag Team Championships needed to be relevant again and I'm glad to see that four of the best in the company will be slugging it out over these Championships.

