Best and worst of AEW Dynamite: Shots fired at WWE, Surprise attack on Kenny Omega

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.91K // 10 Oct 2019, 08:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This week's episode of Dynamite was a pretty fun show

Well, AEW set the highest of expectations with last week's episode and while this week's action wasn't half bad, it still could not match up to the standards that were set with last week's show. That said, I would still recommend that you go ahead and watch the show, because it was fun.

I wouldn't say that there were any 'worsts' per se unless you're going to watch the program with a critical eye. It just wasn't a very eventful episode from what I saw, but I'm guessing no TV show can go at 10 every single week.

I invite you to leave a comment and let me know what you thought of this week's episode, ladies and gentlemen. Remember that whatever I write in this article is nothing more than an opinion, and so your verdict can certainly differ from mine.

That said, I present the 'best and worst' of AEW Dynamite, this week.

#1 Best: Mox returns to action, PAC attacks Omega

PAC, MOXLEY, AND KENNY ON THE SAME SCREEN AT THE SAME TIME? this is great#AEW pic.twitter.com/PUfOsM9XS7 — vinny (@faceofjericho) October 10, 2019

So, it was great to see Jon Moxley return to action, and I love the style in which he wrestles a lot more than his WWE style. Moxley carries himself around like he's a rugged tough guy, who will not be bowed or intimidated by the men who stand before him. He looked like he hadn't missed a beat after coming back from injury, not long ago.

But the highlight of the match, to me, was PAC at the commentary booth, questioning why he hadn't received a Championship opportunity even though his win/loss record was quite exemplary not just in AEW but across the world of wrestling. The visual of Omega with a mop and a barbed wire encased baseball bat, which is like Negan's 'Lucille', being attacked by PAC was also quite the sight!

1 / 5 NEXT