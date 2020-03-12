Best and worst of AEW Dynamite- Superstar turns on teammate, Biggest issue with the main event revealed

Jake Roberts introduced his client to the world this week

I thought that this week's episode of AEW Dynamite was just okay. I just think that there's been a dip in terms of quality since the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

But there were a lot of interesting things that happened on the show and hardly am I implying that it was a waste of my time to invest my energy into watching All Elite Wrestling. It was definitely far better than WWE RAW this week, a show where nothing honestly happened.

So, with that said, let me look at the card and run down the best and the worst from this week's show for your reading pleasure. As always, feel free to leave a comment and let me know if you agree or disagree with my personal assessment.

So, with that said, I hereby present the best and worst of AEW Dynamite, a show that built to Blood & Guts.

#1 Best: Bea Priestley turns on Nyla Rose

Almost every week, I mention the women's segment as a worst, but honestly, this week I thought that the women did a stellar job. Bea Priestley is someone who has a great look and Nyla Rose is great in the ring.

But what made the segment awesome is the fact that Bea Priestley wants a piece of Nyla Rose going forward, and it should make for a very interesting dynamic, I guess. We haven't seen much of Priestley but she's not a pure babyface in the Hikaru Shida sense (or so I believe) and it could make for a very compelling contest indeed.

Nyla Rose seems absolutely bulletproof at the moment, in a Brock Lesnar sort of manner, so the question of who can dethrone her and take her title is one on every fan's mind right now.

