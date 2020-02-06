Best and worst of AEW Dynamite- Wrestler loses tooth on live TV, Heel breaks character

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

MJF almost destroyed Cody Rhodes on live TV this week

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was actually quite awesome. I had very little to complain about honestly, except for the two points that I have outlined in this very article.

If you felt differently, I welcome you to leave a comment and share your thoughts about the action that unfolded. Don't be afraid to speak your mind, because even though I have this platform to review pro wrestling, at the end of the day, it is just one person's opinion and little more than that!

Everyone perceives pro wrestling in a different manner and hence, I welcome you to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts. In case you watched NXT instead of AEW this week, let me know if you thought it was a good show.

In any case, here's my personal best and worst of AEW.

#1 Best: A massive upset followed by an extraction

I have enjoyed Britt Baker so much more since she turned heel#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/F8Ysugo3Q9 — Kenton (@Kenton_la) February 6, 2020

If you caught the action on FITE TV, then you must have seen Dr. Britt Baker cut a promo in the middle of the ring. I could definitely be off the mark, but I think that she's a genuinely nice person, who was having trouble tapping into her heel persona until this week.

Her promo was significantly better than the one that she cut last week and the week prior, in my personal opinion. I also thought that even though she lost the match, the fact that she pulled out Yuka Sakazaki's tooth on live television was a fantastic touch, considering, as we all know, that she is a dentist.

I thought that everything they did with the Doctor this week was very cool. I loved the fact that her match didn't go too long either, considering that the story was told and then some in the time that was allotted.

1 / 5 NEXT