Congrats to Cody and The Young Bucks from Team SK!

The first edition of All In has just concluded and I could not be happier for Cody and The Young Bucks for making it happen. These men defied the odds and filled a 10000 seat arena. The wrestling lived up to the hype as well. It was a fantastic night for every single performer involved.

That said, this show wasn't without its share of hiccups. While the good outweighed the bad, this was certainly not a perfect show. I will list the good, bad and ugly here for your reading pleasure.

What did you guys think of the first edition of All In? Was it all that you expected it to be?

This is my assessment of the show that transpired...

#1 Best: The quality of wrestling

There wasn't a weak match on the card at All In, to be quite honest. Even Stephen Amell stepped up his game and delivered a fairly competent match against the veteran, Christopher Daniels. The standout match has to be Okada vs. Marty Scurll. What a fantastic story both men told in the middle of the ring at the supremely historic pay-per-view.

There was a fantastic air about the Omega vs. Pentagon contest as well. The crowd has never anticipated a dream match between two of the best in the world, and it was great to see how they took each other to the limit during this contest. I would love to see more matches between the two down the line.

I don’t know what you guys think but I think Marty vs Okada has been the best match on this show so far #ALLIN — JD @ STARRCAST/ALL IN 🎙 (@JDfromNY206) September 2, 2018

Adam Page and Joey Janela also had a standout match, albeit in a completely different style to the two I've mentioned. As did the women who competed at the show.

If you are a fan of in-ring work, I'm certain that you were not disappointed.

