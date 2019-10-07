Best and Worst of Hell in a Cell 2019: Show ends with AEW chants, Multiple titles change hands

Seth Rollins and The Fiend met in the main event

As a WWE fan, I have to say that I am very disappointed with the show that we were offered this weekend. RAW was a good show, NXT was spectacular, and SmackDown Live did have its faults, but overall, I wouldn't say it was actually bad.

But Hell in a Cell is probably the first show of the entire week that was, that fell way short of expectations from fans. Is it any wonder then that it went off the air with a chorus of boos and jeers from the crowd?

I wouldn't say that the show was all bad, and therefore, I'll separate the events into both 'best' and 'worst' in this article. Be sure to let me know your thoughts in the comments section below as well, ladies and gentlemen.

Did the show make you want to tune in to RAW and check out all of the action?

#1 Best: The main event, until the finish

I know that a lot of you will crucify me for this, but there was a lot to like about the main event match, especially in terms of symbolism. Did you notice how the whole arena was red, which is what happened after The Fiend absorbed the spirit of the 'Big Red Machine' Kane?

The match in itself was great and it reminded me in a sense of the match between Macho Man and The Ultimate Warrior, where multiple elbows could not put the Warrior away. It was great to see Seth Rollins have to go to a deep, dark place to ensure that he had a chance against this sadistic being.

Of course, the end of the match would ruin the whole thing for the WWE Universe. But I really thought that the setup was great.

