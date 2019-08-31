Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling - Ken Shamrock & another former WWE star return

Guess who's back in Impact Wrestling again to challenge Moose!

I love Impact Wrestling and it's a blast to not only watch but review it on a weekly basis. Therefore, it's a shame when I see under 4000 viewers tuning in to catch the action live.

But that aside, the show was brilliant and while I do have a few problems with it, I suppose it was well worth my time. I strongly recommend you to tune in and catch the action every Friday night because it's probably the best wrestling show on TV, aside from NXT.

So, what did I like and dislike about this week's show then? Let me run down what happened and separate the 'Best' from the 'Worst' in this article.

Please leave a comment in case you watched the show and let me know what you thought as well.

#1 Best: Tenille Dashwood comes to Impact

Taya Valkyrie is the longest-reigning Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion in history because, at all other points in time, there were other challengers to potentially take her crown and become the face of the division. Well, someone has certainly arrived who could make such an impact right away, and her name is Tenille Dashwood.

You may know Dashwood as former WWE Superstar Emma, a woman that many felt was severely underutilized and then released. When she was released, there was an outcry from fans who believed that she was deserving of much more and let's hope that she can live up to her fullest potential in Impact.

Taya vs. Tenille will be a fresh feud and with John E. Bravo at ringside, Tenille comes in with the disadvantage. But then, she comes in as the clear babyface as fans want someone else to lead the division owing to Taya being on top for far too long!

