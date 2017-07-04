Best and Worst of Monday Night Raw: 03rd July, 2017

How did the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw before Great Balls of Fire fare?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jul 2017, 10:40 IST

Reigns attacked Strowman at the end of this week’s Raw

The go-home episode of Monday Night Raw offered much promise and ultimately lived up to a lot of that promise and the hype is very real for the first-ever Great Balls of Fire pay per view that is coming up this Sunday.

The WWE creative team did a great job of building up most of the major feuds for the upcoming feuds and although there were a few hiccups through this latest episode of Raw, it was certainly an improvement on some of the other go-home episodes of Smackdown Live and Monday Night Raw that the WWE has put out in recent months.

So, what exactly worked this Monday night and what fell flat? Well, that’s what we’re here to explore. So, without any further ado, let’s get into our Best and Worst of the 03rd July 2017 episode of Monday Night Raw:

#1 Best: Braun Strowman looks like a real Monster Among Men

Going into this episode of Monday Night Raw, I think a lot of people expected Roman Reigns to get some semblance of revenge upon Braun Strowman after the brutal beatdown he suffered last week and to be fair, he did get a measure of revenge.

But the WWE ensured Braun would continue to look like the Monster Among Men as he rose up and shook off The Big Dog’s attacks like they were absolutely nothing adding a surprise twist to an expected end to the show.