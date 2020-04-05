Best and worst of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36- Brand new Universal Champion crowned, Massive botch with WWE veteran

The first night of WrestleMania 36 had some good moments and some not-so-exciting ones.

While WWE captivated audiences with the Boneyard Match, there were some surprises on offer as well.

There was a lot to like about WrestleMania Night 1

I don't know what to think of the first night of WrestleMania. Considering the circumstances, it was a very good show, but did it feel like WrestleMania to you, dear reader?

I mean I understand the circumstances that led to WrestleMania being held in the Performance Center and at the Boneyard this year, but I have to wonder if it was the right decision to go ahead with the event. That said, the best thing I liked about the show was how it did not drag on, and the decision to split it into 2 days was a big component of the same.

Let me focus on what I liked from the show and what I did not. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and your views as well.

Let's get a conversation going and talk about this historic show.

#1 Best: Brand new WWE Universal Champion crowned

It was certainly the right move to get the title off Goldberg's waist considering he is only a part-time performer and a full-timer needed to shine at WrestleMania 36. Initially, it was assumed that the man for the role would be none other than Roman Reigns, which would have been a great move in its own right.

But the fact that Braun Strowman finally got his WrestleMania moment is a heart-warming moment for anyone who has followed his journey to the top. One could even say that it's come far too late and he should have been the face of either RAW or SmackDown a long time ago.

I loved the match between Goldberg and Braun Strowman because it featured two bulls just performing their power moves on each other to take the other man out. It was exactly what it needed to be at the perfect spot in the card.

